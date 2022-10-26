COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s full football schedule for the 2023 season has been released.

The Big Ten released its conference schedule, which includes nine Ohio State games, on Wednesday afternoon. Those games will be played in addition to three previously announced nonconference games, including Sept. 23 at Notre Dame on NBC4.

Here is the Ohio State schedule, with kickoff times and broadcast networks to be announced:

Sept. 2 : at Indiana

: at Indiana Sept. 9 : Youngstown State

: Youngstown State Sept. 16 : Western Kentucky

: Western Kentucky Sept. 23 : at Notre Dame

: at Notre Dame Oct. 7 : Maryland

: Maryland Oct. 14 : at Purdue

: at Purdue Oct. 21 : Penn State

: Penn State Oct. 28 : at Wisconsin

: at Wisconsin Nov. 4 : at Rutgers

: at Rutgers Nov. 11 : Michigan State

: Michigan State Nov. 18 : Minnesota

: Minnesota Nov. 25: at Michigan

Under a new agreement, some primetime Big Ten games will air on NBC and NBC4. The Notre Dame game will be on NBC4 through a longtime deal between that school and NBC.

Broadcast assignments for most games are usually determined about two weeks before kickoff.