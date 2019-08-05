Scoonie Penn leaving OSU Basketball staff, takes job with Memphis Grizzlies

Scoonie Penn (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Men’s Basketball Director of Recruiting and Player Development James ‘Scoonie’ Penn is leaving the Buckeyes for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Monday, the Grizzlies announced the slate of assistant coaches joining Coach Taylor Jenkins’ staff, including Penn.

Penn joined Ohio State’s staff in 2017.

As a player, he was named Big Ten Player of the Year in 1999 and was a two-time All-Big Ten selection in two seasons (1998-2000) with the Buckeyes. He scored 1,076 points at Ohio State, and his 123 points scored in NCAA Tournament play ranks seventh in program history.

He was voted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013.

