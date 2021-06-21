Schedule set for Carmen’s Crew games in TBT Columbus regional

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The schedule has been set for the group of former Ohio State players who will compete in The Basketball Tournament in July.
Carmen’s Crew, a team mostly made up of former Buckeyes, is one of 16 teams that will play TBT games at Ohio State’s Covelli Center from July 23 to 27. Columbus is one of four regional host cities, along with Wichita, Kansas; Charleston, West Virginia; and Peoria, Illinois. The final rounds will take place in Dayton from July 31 to Aug. 3, and games will be televised by ESPN networks.
Carmen’s Crew, the top seed in the regional, is organized and coached by former Ohio State and NBA player Jared Sullinger. Dallas Lauderdale will serve as an assistant coach. The roster includes:
- David Lighty (2006-11)
- Jon Diebler (2007-11)
- William Buford (2008-12)
- Aaron Craft (2010-14)
- Lenzelle Smith Jr. (2010-14)
- Evan Ravenel (2011-13)
- Shannon Scott (2011-15)
- Kaleb Wesson (2017-20)
- Keyshawn Woods (2018-19)
- Jeff Gibbs (Otterbein)
- Julian Mavunga (Miami of Ohio)
Among the other teams playing at the Covelli Center are groups of alumni from Ohio, Dayton and Xavier. Here is the schedule:
First Round
- G1 – Friday, July 23 – 2 p.m. – (5) The Money Team vs. (12) The Region
- G2 – Friday, July 23 – 4 p.m. – (4) Team Hines vs. (13) Brown & White
- G3 – Friday, July 23 – 7 p.m. – (8) Men of Mackey vs. (9) Ballinteers
- G4 – Friday, July 23 – 9 p.m. – (1) Carmen’s Crew vs. (16) Mid-American Unity
- G5 – Saturday, July 24 – 1 p.m. – (7) Wolf Blood vs. (10) Category 5
- G6 – Saturday, July 24 – 3 p.m. – (2) Red Scare vs. (15) BC Vahakni City
- G7 – Saturday, July 24 – 6 p.m. – (6) Blue Collar U vs. (11) The Nerd Team
- G8 – Saturday, July 24 – 8 p.m. – (3) Zip ‘Em Up vs. (14) Ohio 1804
Second Round
- G9 – Sunday, July 25 – 2 p.m. – Wolf Blood/Category 5 vs. Red Scare/BC Vahakni City
- G10 – Sunday, July 25 – 4 p.m. – Carmen’s Crew/Mid-American Unity vs. Ballinteers/Men of Mackey
- G11 – Sunday, July 25 – 7 p.m. – Team Hines/Brown & White vs. The Money Team/The Region
- G12 – Sunday, July 25 – 9 p.m. – Blue Collar U/The Nerd Team vs. Zip ‘Em Up/Ohio 1804
Third Round
- G13 – Tuesday, July 27 – 7 p.m. – Game 9 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner
- G14 – Tuesday, July 27 – 9 p.m. – Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner
Ticket information can be found by visiting this site.