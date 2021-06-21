Schedule set for Carmen’s Crew games in TBT Columbus regional

In this Feb. 20, 2020, file photo, Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson drives against Iowa forward Ryan Kriener during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The schedule has been set for the group of former Ohio State players who will compete in The Basketball Tournament in July.

Carmen’s Crew, a team mostly made up of former Buckeyes, is one of 16 teams that will play TBT games at Ohio State’s Covelli Center from July 23 to 27. Columbus is one of four regional host cities, along with Wichita, Kansas; Charleston, West Virginia; and Peoria, Illinois. The final rounds will take place in Dayton from July 31 to Aug. 3, and games will be televised by ESPN networks.

Carmen’s Crew, the top seed in the regional, is organized and coached by former Ohio State and NBA player Jared Sullinger. Dallas Lauderdale will serve as an assistant coach. The roster includes:

David Lighty (2006-11)

Jon Diebler (2007-11)

William Buford (2008-12)

Aaron Craft (2010-14)

Lenzelle Smith Jr. (2010-14)

Evan Ravenel (2011-13)

Shannon Scott (2011-15)

Kaleb Wesson (2017-20)

Keyshawn Woods (2018-19)

Jeff Gibbs (Otterbein)

Julian Mavunga (Miami of Ohio)

Among the other teams playing at the Covelli Center are groups of alumni from Ohio, Dayton and Xavier. Here is the schedule:

First Round

G1 – Friday, July 23 – 2 p.m. – (5) The Money Team vs. (12) The Region

G2 – Friday, July 23 – 4 p.m. – (4) Team Hines vs. (13) Brown & White

G3 – Friday, July 23 – 7 p.m. – (8) Men of Mackey vs. (9) Ballinteers

G4 – Friday, July 23 – 9 p.m. – (1) Carmen’s Crew vs. (16) Mid-American Unity

G5 – Saturday, July 24 – 1 p.m. – (7) Wolf Blood vs. (10) Category 5

G6 – Saturday, July 24 – 3 p.m. – (2) Red Scare vs. (15) BC Vahakni City

G7 – Saturday, July 24 – 6 p.m. – (6) Blue Collar U vs. (11) The Nerd Team

G8 – Saturday, July 24 – 8 p.m. – (3) Zip ‘Em Up vs. (14) Ohio 1804

Second Round

G9 – Sunday, July 25 – 2 p.m. – Wolf Blood/Category 5 vs. Red Scare/BC Vahakni City

G10 – Sunday, July 25 – 4 p.m. – Carmen’s Crew/Mid-American Unity vs. Ballinteers/Men of Mackey

G11 – Sunday, July 25 – 7 p.m. – Team Hines/Brown & White vs. The Money Team/The Region

G12 – Sunday, July 25 – 9 p.m. – Blue Collar U/The Nerd Team vs. Zip ‘Em Up/Ohio 1804

Third Round

G13 – Tuesday, July 27 – 7 p.m. – Game 9 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner

G14 – Tuesday, July 27 – 9 p.m. – Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner

Ticket information can be found by visiting this site.