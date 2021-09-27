Scarlet the Shoe: Ohio State asks fans to wear scarlet to Penn State game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Put away the gray. Ohio State is asking fans to come in all scarlet for next month’s home matchup against No. 4 Penn State.

The football team will also be donning a brand new all-scarlet uniform on Oct. 30, when it hosts Penn State University at Ohio Stadium.

The OSU Athletic Department said in a release Monday: “The football program wants the color rush of all-scarlet to extend to the fans and the entire stadium as well. Fans are going to be encouraged to “scarlet the stadium” by layering up and wearing scarlet jerseys, sweatshirts, hoodies, sweaters, overcoats, and/or blankets.”

A kick-off time for the game has not been announced yet.