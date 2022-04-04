COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Safety Bryson Shaw is transferring from Ohio State, according to a school spokesperson.

Shaw is the second OSU defensive back to transfer Monday after cornerback Lejond Cavazos did so earlier in the day.

Shaw, a junior from Eldersburg, Maryland, filled in as the Buckeyes starting free safety last year after Josh Proctor suffered a season-ending leg fracture in OSU’s week two loss to Oregon.

He played all 13 games for the Buckeyes last season and totaled 59 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception against Michigan.

Shaw would have likely found himself behind Proctor and Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister on the depth chart if he had stayed at OSU this season.