COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day is set to preview Ohio State’s game against Penn State at noon Tuesday. You can watch him in the live player above.

“State College is going to be a huge challenge. Always is,” Day said. “Going on the road and winning a game like this would be huge.”

The second-ranked Buckeyes (7-0) are coming off a 54-10 win over Iowa in which the defense forced six turnovers. It took awhile for OSU’s No. 1-ranked offense to get going. Four first half drives started inside the Iowa 35-yard line, but none ended with a touchdown.

C.J. Stroud started the second half with an interception, but from there, he went 7-of-7 passing for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba returned after missing most of the season because of a hamstring injury. He had one catch before leaving in the second quarter with a noticeable limp. Day reemphasizes what he said Saturday: Smith-Njigba didn’t suffer any additional injury against Iowa and he was on a 20-snap limit.

Ohio State was limited to a season-low 66 yards rushing against an Iowa defense that ranks 14th in the country in rush yards allowed. Day said he wasn’t concerned, and the Penn State game should be a good chance to get back on track against a defense that gave up more than 400 yards to Michigan two weeks ago.

Ryan Day said there was just an overall lack of execution for Ohio State's rushing attack, which had a season low 66 yards against Iowa — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) October 25, 2022

Tommy Eichenberg returned an interception for a touchdown, and senior Zach Harrison, an Olentangy Orange graduate, was the highest rated defensive player of week eight, according to Pro Football Focus.

“The celebration in the end zone is as much as you’re going to get from Tommy,” Day said about the Buckeyes’ stoic linebacker. “When he says something people listen. He’s got a strong presence.”

Injury notes

4th-string running back TC Caffey is out for the season. Linebacker Chip Trayanum volunteered to switch to running back, which he played at Arizona State

Safety Josh Proctor missed Saturday’s game with an illness. He’s expected back this week