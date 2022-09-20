COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day is scheduled to preview Ohio State’s Big Ten opener against Wisconsin at noon Tuesday.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 77-21 win over Toledo in which they gained 763 yards of total offense, second most in their history. C.J. Stroud threw five touchdowns and only five incompletions and finished with 367 yards, earning him the Big Ten offensive player of the week award.

Receivers Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming had two touchdowns apiece. Running back TreVeyon Henderson scored the first touchdown but left the game in the first quarter because of a left foot injury and did not return. His status for Saturday’s game is not yet clear.

Miyan Williams stepped up again, rushing for 77 yards, and true freshman Dallan Hayden ran for more than 100 yards in his first game.

The defense gave up a few big plays, including three touchdown plays of 20 yards or more. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will speak with the media after Day. Safeties Tanner McCalister and Josh Proctor, as well as starting defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr., did not play against the Rockets.