PITTSBURGH (WCMH) — A memorial service is being held Friday for the late Dwayne Haskins, who died tragically on April 9 after being struck by a dump truck while trying to cross a south Florida highway.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day and former OSU coach Urban Meyer are among a group of Buckeyes in attendance for the service in Pittsburgh.

A 911 call from the Broward County Sheriff’s revealed Haskins was crossing the highway because he ran out of gas.

“My husband, he was stuck on the side of the highway and he had to go walk and get gas and then he said he would return to the car on the highway,” Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, said in a call to 911. ““He said he was going to call me back after he was done putting the gas in . . . I had his location and I just wanted somebody to go into the area to see if his car is there and if he is OK and if anything happened to him.”

Shortly before her call, a witness called 911 saying, “There was a man in front of me. I was traveling on the road and I saw a dump truck hit the man.”

As a Buckeye, Haskins played for two seasons setting numerous passing records in the Scarlet & Gray. In 2018, he finished third in the Heisman voting, won the Big Ten quarterback of the year award, and the 2019 Rose Bowl MVP.

Haskins decided to enter the NFL Draft in 2019 and forgo his final two years at Ohio State. He was drafted by the Washington Commanders (then the Redskins) with the 15th overall pick before going to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

Buckeye fans, players, and coaches paid tribute to Haskins at the spring game last Saturday.