COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University football coach Ryan Day will be making comments coming off the Buckeyes’ win against Maryland, Saturday.

Day is scheduled to talk at 12 p.m., Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Buckeyes put up an offensive show, beating the Terps 66-17, behind a five-touchdown performance from C.J. Stroud, three touchdowns from TreVeyon Henderson and a dominating performance by the defense, which scored a touchdown for a fourth-straight game.

Ohio State (5-1) heads into the bye week as the sixth ranked team in the country after climbing one spot in the latest Associated Press college football poll.

The Buckeyes travels to Indiana to face the Hoosiers on Oct. 23.