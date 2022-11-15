COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day is set to preview Ohio State’s game Saturday at Maryland.

The Buckeyes and Terrapins will kick off at noon. You can watch Day’s comments in the player above at noon Tuesday.

No. 2 Ohio State (10-0) appears to be on a collision course for an undefeated matchup against No. 3 Michigan. It would be the first time since 2006 that both teams would be undefeated for The Game.

The Buckeyes thumped Indiana 56-14 Saturday, gaining over 600 yards on offense.

The win featured one of the best moments of the season when senior captain Kamryn Babb recorded his first career catch on an 8-yard touchdown play in the fourth quarter. It was a special moment for Babb and his teammates after the receiver overcame five knee surgeries and four torn ACLs to get back on the field for the first time since his junior year of high school.

The win over the Hoosiers wasn’t all positive. The Buckeyes lost running back Miyan Williams to a right leg injury with two minutes left in the first half. He had been running all over Indiana, with 147 yards and a touchdown.

His loss was compounded by running back TreVeyon Henderson sitting out a second straight game because of a left foot injury.

With Henderson and Williams out, true freshman Dallan Hayden carried the load and played well: 19 carries for 102 yards and one touchdown. This is the second time this season Hayden has rushed for more than 100 yards after going for 108 yards on 17 attempts against Toledo. Day said Hayden’s best attributes are trusting his instincts and taking care of the ball, which make him more than capable of starting despite his lack of experience.

Wide receiver Xavier Johnson became OSU’s backup running back since Chip Trayanum, who started the season at linebacker, was moved to running back, which he also played at Arizona State before transferring to OSU. Johnson scored a 72-yard touchdown in the win and Day described him as a natural running back who could be used in that role again at Maryland.

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba missed another game with his hamstring injury. Day did not provide an update on his health.

On defense, the Buckeyes got starting cornerback Cameron Brown back, but he did give up a one-on-one touchdown, something he and Denzel Burke have struggled with this season. Jordan Hancock, making his first appearance since being injured in the offseason, got the start ahead of Burke who’s dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Ohio State continued to impress on defense and ranks No. 7 in the country in total defense and scoring defense, highlighted by the play of linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Lathan Ransom in the win over Indiana.