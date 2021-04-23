Watch: Ryan Day discusses Ohio State’s progress during spring football practice

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day discussed Ohio State’s progress during spring practice on Friday.
As spring practice ends, the biggest question remains who will be OSU’s quarterback in the fall. Day said there is no timeline to name a starter and added what C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller III and Kyle McCord need to do during the summer to be prepared.
“They’re tasked with being obsessed with learning the offense,” Day said. “They’re getting there but they’ve got a long way to go . . . they’re playing catch up. We’d love to have someone who’s in their second or third year here but that’s not the case.”
Wilson said he’s seen some encouraging things from all three players and that there are plenty of areas to improve given how young they are.
“They all the have arm strength and arm talent to make the throws,” Wilson said. “The shortcoming is that they’re young. Sometimes they’ve got to flop around . . . it’s hard when you have three really good players to get guys the reps they need.”
Wilson said the ability to run will be key to help whoever winds up starting under center. Day added they won’t change the plays they run but which plays get emphasized will change based on who gets the starting job.
Day also said he expects to get every injured member of the secondary back for preseason camp, including Sevyn Banks and Cameron Brown.
“We’re going to be much deeper in the secondary than we’ve been but we’re also going to be younger,” Day said.
This week, the NFL Network reported Justin Fields has been dealing with and managing epilepsy, a neurological disorder than can cause seizures.
Day, who tweeted his support for Fields when the news became public Wednesday, once again backed his former quarterback during Friday’s press conference.
Here is Ohio State’s schedule for the upcoming season:
Sept. 2, at Minnesota*
Sept. 11, Oregon
Sept. 18, Tulsa
Sept. 25, Akron
Oct. 2, at Rutgers
Oct. 9, Maryland
Oct. 23, at Indiana
Oct. 30, Penn State
Nov. 6, at Nebraska
Nov. 13, Purdue
Nov. 20, Michigan State
Nov. 27, at Michigan
* — Thursday game