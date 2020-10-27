Ryan Day to discuss Ohio State’s game at Penn State at noon Tuesday

Buckeyes

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day will discuss Ohio State’s upcoming game at Penn State at noon Tuesday. His news conference will be streamed live here at nbc4i.com.

The Buckeyes are ranked third in the Associated Press Top 25, and the Nittany Lions are 18th. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Halloween night.

Scheduled to join Day are defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and receiver Garrett Wilson.

Ohio State defeated Nebraska 52-17 in its season opener at Ohio Stadium last Saturday. Penn State lost on the road in overtime to Indiana 36-35.

