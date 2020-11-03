Ryan Day to discuss Ohio State’s game against Rutgers at noon Tuesday

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during the first half of the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on October 31, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day will discuss his team’s game against Rutgers at noon Tuesday. You can watch him live here at nbc4i.com.

The Buckeyes (2-0), ranked third in the Associated Press Top 25, are coming off a 38-25 win over Penn State on the road Saturday. Quarterback Justin Fields, who passed for 318 yards and four touchdowns, was named Big Ten co-offensive player of the week for his performance on Monday. And defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, who made seven tackles, was named defensive player of the week.

Rutgers (1-1) is coming off a 37-21 loss to No. 13 Indiana. The Scarlet Knights are playing under coach Greg Schiano, who is the first year of his second tenure with the team. He previously coached the Knights from 2001 to ’11, taking them to bowl games six times.

Day and Schiano are esepcially familiar with each other.

After two years coaching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL, Schiano returned to college football in 2016 as defensive coordinator at Ohio State under Urban Meyer. In 2017, Day joined Meyer’s coaching staff, and Day credited Schiano for his help in 2018 when Day served as acting coach for three games while Meyer served a suspension.

Day then succeeded Meyer as head coach in 2019, and Schiano took a break from coaching before rejoining Rutgers late last year.

The Buckeyes are Scarlet Knights will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium.