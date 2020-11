COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 24: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with a referee in the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day will discuss Ohio State’s football game at Maryland at noon on Tuesday. You can watch him here at nbc4i.com.

The Buckeyes are 3-0, ranked third in the Associated Press Top 25 and coming off a 49-27 win Saturday over Rutgers. The Terrapins are 3-0 but unranked. They are coming off a 35-19 win over Penn State.

The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in College Park, Maryland.