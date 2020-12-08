Ryan Day to discuss Ohio State-Michigan game at noon Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day will discuss Ohio State’s scheduled game against Michigan at noon on Tuesday. You can watch him here live.

Day returned to coaching duties Monday after testing positive for COVID-19. The Buckeyes canceled their game Nov. 28 at Illinois and played last Saturday at Michigan State with associate head coach Larry Johnson filling in.

The Buckeyes are 5-0 and need to play Michigan to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game under the current scenario. They are also ranked fourth in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings. A new set of rankings will be released Tuesday night.

As for the Wolverines (2-4), they canceled their game last Saturday against Maryland because of COVID-19 cases in the program but returned to limited workouts on Monday. They are expected to practice again on Tuesday. But it is unknown if they will be able to play Saturday’s game at Ohio Stadium.

The teams have met every year since 1918.