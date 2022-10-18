COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day is scheduled to speak at noon to preview the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes home game against Iowa.

Although Ohio State is favored by nearly 30 points, it’s still an intriguing matchup pitting Ohio State’s No. 1 ranked scoring offense (48.8 points per game) against Iowa’s No. 3 ranked scoring defense (9.8 points allowed per game).

This should also be the first game back for Ohio State’s standout receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba who’s missed the last three weeks with a hamstring injury suffered week one against Notre Dame.

Running back Miyan Williams, who tied a program record with five rushing touchdowns in one game versus Rutgers, is also expected to play after missing OSU’s road win over Michigan State.

One area the Buckeyes focused on improving during the bye week was the cornerbacks allowing big pass plays.

Denzel Burke, OSU’s the top corner from last year, has allowed three touchdowns, including two of 40 -plus yards. The other starter, Cam Brown, gave up a 50-yard touchdown against Toledo and a pair of 20-plus yard catches to Michigan State. Back up corners JK Johnson and Jyaire Brown also gave up a score to the Spartans.