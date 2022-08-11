COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is set to speak with members of the media at 11:30 a.m. Thursday as the Buckeyes continue fall camp.

So far, OSU’s running backs, offensive and linebackers have discussed the new season.

On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said he likes how the Buckeyes are progressing under his new system and highlighted OSU’s depth at defensive line. The Buckeyes will be a safety-led team, sometimes playing five at the same time in certain packages.

Knowles coaches linebackers as well and said the group will be led by middle backer Tommy Eichenberg and outside backer Steele Chambers.

Ohio State begins its season Sept. 3 at home agianst Notre Dame under the lights at Ohio Stadium.