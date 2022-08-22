COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. as the Buckeyes continue fall camp. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will also speak with the media Monday.

You can watch their press conference in the video player above.

Ohio State is less than two weeks away from their top-five matchup with Notre Dame on Saturday, September 3 under the lights at Ohio Stadium.

This week, safeties, cornerbacks and wide receivers will also answer questions during the last week of fall camp.

So far, there has only been one significant injury after running back Evan Pryor suffered a season-ending knee injury at practice last week.