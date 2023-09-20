COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s Ryan Day will become one of five college coaches to earn more than $10 million annually starting January 2024.

Day received a 5.25% manager-recommended increase of $446,250 for the 2023-24 season, bringing his annual salary to $9.96 million. He will be given a retention bonus of $250,000 in January to boost his salary above the $10 million mark.

Day has guided the Ohio State Buckeyes to a 45-6 record in four seasons (2019-22) that includes a 31-2 record against Big Ten Conference competition, back-to-back Big Ten championships in 2019 and 2020, and Sugar Bowl (2020) and Rose Bowl (2021) victories.

Highest-earning college coaches

Nick Saban, $11.7 million

Dabo Swinney, $11.5 million

Kirby Smart, $11.25 million

Lincoln Riley, $10 million