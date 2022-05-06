COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — During an impromptu press conference Friday, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said running back Marcus Crowley will medically retire after suffering another “serious injury.”

Crowley suffered a knee injury last fall that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. He will remain on scholarship and plans to earn his degree, but his Buckeyes football career is over.

Day also said defensive end Mitchell Melton tore his ACL in the Buckeyes spring game and will miss a second-straight season. before the injury, Melton was getting praise from defensive coordinator Jim Knowles about his ability to play the “jack” position — a hybrid of defensive end and linebacker.

A former four-star prospect from Silver Spring, Maryland, Melton has yet to play a defensive snap for the Buckeyes after he suffered a season-ending lower-body injury last spring.