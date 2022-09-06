COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day is set to speak at noon Tuesday to preview Ohio State’s home game against Arkansas State.

The Buckeyes are coming off a top-five win over Notre Dame in which they outscored the Irish 14-0 in the second half.

Ryan Day called the win “ugly” Saturday but did so as a point of pride.

“We have to be able to win that way. We do. We have to be able to find ways to win like that because there’s certainly going to be games in the Big Ten like that. You know Notre Dame’s kind of built like some of the Big Ten teams we play,” Day said.

The Buckeyes’ No. 1 offense from last season struggled, so they relied on running the ball and stopping the Irish’s run game, rushing for nearly five yards a carry and holding them to 2.5 yards per rush.

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered a left leg injury after a hit along the sideline in the first quarter. He came back out for one series in the second quarter but was unavailable the rest of the game. The Buckeyes were already short-handed at receiver entering the game with Julian Fleming unavailable.

Day said Saturday he hopes to have both players back for the Arkansas State game, which kicks off at noon.