Ryan Day makes exception to ‘no blue’ rule to honor college coach battling cancer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Football Head Coach Ryan Day wore a t-shirt to a Thursday news conference honoring his former college coach and his battle with cancer.

“This is New Hampshire blue,” said Day as he showed his shirt to reporters Thursday afternoon. The color blue is normally not allowed in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center due to its connection with the team up north. An exception to that rule was made Thursday.

University of New Hampshire Football Head Coach Sean McDonnell took an indefinite leave of absence for health-related reasons. McDonnell was recently diagnosed with cancer, NECN reported.

“I just wanted to let him know that we’re all thinking about him, we love him a lot” said Day. “I learned what it means to be tough from him in my coaching career, learned what it means to have willpower.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 15: Sean McDonnell of the University of New Hampshire Wildcats gives his acceptance speech after winning the Eddie Robinson Award during the Sports Network’s 28th Annual FCS Awards Presentation at the Sheraton Society Hill Hotel on December 15, 2014, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

McDonnell has been the head coach of New Hampshire for the last 21 years.

Day played under McDonnell as New Hampshire’s quarterback between 1998 and 2001. McDonnell gave Day his first shot as a coach, hiring him as a tight ends coach in 2002.

“I know he’s going to beat this thing,” Day added.