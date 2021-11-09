COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day said quarterback Jack Miller III, who was arrested last week for operating a vehicle while impaired, is suspended indefinitely as they continue to get more information on the situation.

“For right now at least until the end of the week he’s going to be off the team,” Day said.

Miller has been Ohio State’s third-string quarterback this season. Day was asked about the progress of true freshman Quinn Ewers who joined OSU in August after deciding to forgo his senior year of high school.

“He’s making progress. I thought coming off of the bye he’s been working hard and getting better,” Day said. “He’s starting to look more comfortable walking around the facility, and he’s starting to pick up the offense. It’s taken him time to pick up the offense but that’s because he just got thrown into it. He didn’t have spring ball, didn’t have preseason. There’s a lot to it … but he’s getting more reps now.”