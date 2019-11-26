Ryan Day gets his first chance to face TTUN as Buckeyes head coach

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day gets a chance to continue the Buckeyes’ winning streak against That Team Up North this Saturday.

No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) is favored to beat No. 10 Michigan (9-2, 6-2, No. 13 CFP) by about 10 points. The Buckeyes have won seven in a row, including a 62-39 rout last season, to match its longest winning streak in the series set from 2004 to 2010.

Ohio State has won 14 of the last 15 in the series.

For the first time, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh won’t have to try to close the regular season with a win over Urban Meyer.

Meyer, who retired after last season, made the Michigan game a huge deal within the program and backed up his priority by dominating its rival. Like Meyer, Day has made it clear how important preparing to play and beat the Wolverines is to him.

“We live it every day, the Team Up North is something that we talk about every single day,” Day said Saturday after a 28-17 win over Penn State. “And the best way to respect a rivalry is to work it every day and we do.”

Day is scheduled to hold his weekly news conference, Tuesday. You can watch it live here or on NBC4’s Facebook page.