Ohio State football coach Ryan Day will be holding his weekly news conference, Tuesday, where he’ll talk the upcoming game against Nebraska.

The Buckeyes (5-0) are coming off a 33-24 win against Penn State. Despite the win, Ohio State fell one spot to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press college football top 25 poll.

Nebraska (3-6), on the other hand, suffered another loss last Saturday, dropping a game to Purdue 28-23.

You can watch Day’s news conference here on NBC4i.com.