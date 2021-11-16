COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day spoke with the media Tuesday about the Buckeyes’ upcoming game against Michigan State, which is OSU’s final home game of the season.

You can watch his news conference in the video player above.

The Buckeyes are coming off a dominating 59-31 win over No. 19 Purdue, while Michigan State is coming off a 40-21 win over Maryland.

The Buckeyes offense scored at will, with eight of their 10 possessions ending in a touchdown. C.J. Stroud threw for more than 500 yards for a third time this season while Garrett Wilson caught three of those touchdown passes and added a rushing touchdown.

“I think he [Wilson] has been a pro this year,” Day said. “He’s strong, he’s powerful, his football IQ has gone way up. I just think he’s upgraded his game.”

The Buckeyes also rushed for more than 200 yards with redshirt freshman Miyan Williams racking up 113 yards and TreVeyon Henderson gaining 98 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The Spartans have one loss this season, which came to the Boilermakers two weeks ago, snapping MSU’s perfect record.

“I think you’re finding out who can sustain in November. There’s no weeks off,” Day said. “You have to bring it week in and week out and that’s the challenge right now.”

This will be the final home game for for the Buckeyes, meaning a few senior and graduate players will be honored prior to the noon kickoff.

Scholarship players who will be honored is listed below:

Chris Olave

Thayer Munford

Haskell Garrett

Jeremy Ruckert

Nicholas Petit-Frere

Tyreke Smith

Master Teague

Cameron Brown

Sevyn Banks

Marcus Williamson

Antwuan Jackson

Demario McCall

Mitch Rossi

Day said not to read too much into whether these players being honored Saturday means they won’t be back on the team next season.

“I don’t think most of them have made a decision on what their future holds,” he said. “We just kind of leave it up to them. I wouldn’t look too far into any of those things.”

24 total players will be honored, including some fourth-year juniors who are seniors academically but juniors in eligibility because of the extra year granted by the NCAA due to COVID.