COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day is set to speak at around 10:30 a.m. to discuss the Buckeyes first spring football practice. You can watch the press conference LIVE in the video player above.

Welcome to Ohio State's 2022 Spring Camp ft. defensive Buckeyes. Some guys wearing different numbers. Denzel Burke #2 today but he's going back to #29 (vice versa for Kourt Williams). Oregon State transfer Tanner McCalister #15. We'll hear from Ryan Day later this morning @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/zSCuquDj7W — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 8, 2022

Joining Day for today’s press conference will be defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.

The Buckeyes began its spring drills today at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center as they prepare for the intra-squad spring game on April 16.

Ohio State will start its 2022 season on Sep. 3 in Columbus when they face Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium.