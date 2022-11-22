COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day is holding his press conference at to preview the Buckeyes top-five game against Michigan. You can watch Day’s comments in the video player above.

This is the first time the Buckeyes and Wolverines are undefeated going into “The Game” since 2006 when OSU won 42-39 at Ohio Stadium in a top-two matchup.

The winner of the rivalry game will clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game.

Both Ohio State and Michigan are coming off close wins last week. The Buckeyes beat Maryland 43-30 in a game that was closer than the scoreboard indicated. OSU trailed the Terps 13-10 at halftime before exploding for 30 points in the second half thanks to three rushing touchdown by true freshman Dallan Hayden and a strip sack by Zach Harrison returned for a touchdown at the end of the game.

Hayden replaced TreVeyon Henderson who returned from a left foot injury but didn’t look like himself rushing for only 19 yards on 11 attempts in the first. OSU’s No. 2 option, Miyan Williams, was unavailable with a right leg injury. Their status, along with offensive guard Matt Jones and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, is unclear at the moment.

Michigan is also dealing with injuries at running back. Heisman candidate Blake Corum went down with a left knee injury in the second quarter against Illinois and was not able to finish the game. The Wolverines made a 35-yard field goal with 10 seconds left to beat the Fighting Illini 19-17 at home. Michigan’s backup running back, Donovan Edwards, was unavailable so the Wolverines turned to true freshman C.J. Stokes.

Ohio State has waited all year to avenge last year’s 42-27 loss to the Wolverines, their first loss to Michigan since 2011.

The Buckeyes’ toughness was called into question by former Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis who said “they’re a finesse tea, They’re not a tough team.” That hasn’t been the case so far this year. The Buckeyes are 15th in the country at stopping the run, top 20 in rush yards, tied for 2nd in fewest sacks allowed and 22nd in team sacks. Michigan is just as impressive ranking fourth in rushing and top 25 in sacks allowed and forced.