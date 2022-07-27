INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day and members of the Ohio State football team are set to speak at Big Ten media days Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Day’s press conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., which can be seen in the video player above.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and safety Ronnie Hickman will also be in attendance.

On Tuesday, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said he will be aggressive when it comes to further expansion after adding UCLA and USC in June.

“We will not expand just to expand. It will be strategic. It will add additional value to our conference,” Warren said. “We want to be aggressive in how we build this. We’re in a stage of probably a five-year period of change.”