PASADENA, California (WCMH) — A high-scoring Rose Bowl ended with the Ohio State Buckeyes on top, beating Utah 48-45.

Take a look at the photo gallery below from the Buckeyes’ big win in Pasadena:

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: A general view of the stadium prior to the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: A general view of the Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Luke Wypler #53 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Paris Johnson Jr. #77 of the Ohio State Buckeyes take a knee prior to a game against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes prepares to take the field prior to a game against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: The Ohio State Buckeyes take the field prior to a game against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass against the Utah Utes during the first quarter in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Britain Covey #18 of the Utah Utes catches a pass for a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Britain Covey #18 of the Utah Utes celebrates his touchdown with Cameron Rising #7 of the Utah Utes during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Jack Sawyer #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is called for targeting after this hit onCameron Rising #7 of the Utah Utes during the first half in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Tavion Thomas #9 of the Utah Utes celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball after a reception during the first half against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Cameron Rising #7 of the Utah Utes throws a pass as Tyreke Smith #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes pressures him during the first half in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his touchdown against the Utah Utes during the third quarter in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second quarter against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Mitch Rossi #34 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball after a reception against the Utah Utes during the second half in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Cameron Rising #7 of the Utah Utes rushes for a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Lathan Ransom #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is observed for injury during the second quarter against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Lathan Ransom #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is carted off the field after an injury during the second quarter against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the second quarter in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Kourt Williams II #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes tackles Cameron Rising #7 of the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a touchdown pass against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Noah Ruggles #95 of the Ohio State Buckeyes kicks a field goal late in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Noah Ruggles #95 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with teammates after a successful field goal late in the fourth quarter to go up 48-45 against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes players takes the field after defeating the Utah Utes 48-45 in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)