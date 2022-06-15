COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State alumna Rosalind Joseph was introduced Wednesday as the Buckeyes new director of track & field and cross country.

Joseph returns to Columbus following a four-year run at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale where she served as Director of Track & Field and Cross Country. The Saluki women’s teams captured four runner-up finishes at the Missouri Valley Conference indoor and outdoor track and field championships while the men finished as high as third. A total of 10 Salukis earned All-America honors, seven women and three men.

Prior to her time at SIU, Joseph spent a decade coaching the Buckeyes. She served as an assistant coach from 2008-12 before being promoted to an associate head coach position in 2013 and coaching through the 2017-18 season.

Joseph coached the jumpers and multi-event athletes during her coaching stay at Ohio State, producing the men’s first national champion in 25 years in the long jump. During Joseph’s tenure, the Buckeyes won six Big Ten team championships and produced many All-Americans, Big Ten individual champions, Academic All-Americans and athletes of the year. She was named Great Lakes Region Men’s Assistant Coach of the Year before leaving for Southern Illinois.

She graduated from Ohio State in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in human ecology. She was a two-time outdoor All-American in the triple jump as she finished fifth at the 2005 NCAA Championships and sixth at the 2004 NCAA Championships. Joseph was a six-time Big Ten Champion, winning the triple jump (2004 indoor, 2004 outdoor, 2005 indoor) and long jump (2004 indoor, 2005 indoor, 2005 outdoor) competitions three times apiece. She was inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014.

Joseph continues to hold the Ohio State program records in the outdoor long jump (6.39m) and indoor triple jump (13.37m). Her outdoor triple jump record (13.50m) held for 17 years before Jaimie Robinson broke it at the NCAA regional meet this season.

In the triple jump, Joseph also qualified for the 2004 U.S. Olympic Trials and finished ninth at the 2005 USA Track & Field Championships.