COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Along with the usual bragging rights and postseason implications that come with the annual Ohio State/Michigan football game, a spot on the rivalry’s record books is up for grabs for OSU.

Going into Saturday’s matchup, the Buckeyes hold an eight-game winning streak dating to 2012. Michigan, however, holds the rivalry’s record winning streak: nine games from 1901 to 1909.

The rivalry dates to 1897, and OSU’s streak is tied for the second-longest in the matchup’s 116-game history:

Winning streak of 6+ games Years Team 9 games 1901-1909 Michigan 8 games 2012-present Ohio State 6 games 2004-2009* Ohio State 6 games 1922-1927 Michigan *Ohio State vacated its 2010 win due to NCAA rules violations.

Ohio State has dominated the rivalry in recent years, winning 16 games this century (excluding the 2010 win that OSU vacated due to NCAA rules violations). The Buckeyes have only lost once to Michigan since 2004.

Accounting for OSU’s 2010 vacancy, Michigan leads the overall rivalry with 58 wins to 51. The series has had six ties: 1900, 1910, 1941, 1949, 1973 and 1992.

With those first two ties, Michigan’s record-longest winning streak can also be lengthened to a 15-game unbeaten streak. That’s because the Wolverines won in 1897, 1911, 1912 and 1918. OSU didn’t record its first win in the series until 1919 in Ann Arbor.

Ohio State and Michigan come into Saturday’s game ranked Nos. 2 and 6, respectively, in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. That’s the highest combined ranking since 2016 when No. 2 OSU beat No. 3 Michigan at Ohio Stadium in double overtime.

The winner among the two 10-1 powerhouses will also win the Big Ten East division and earn a spot in the conference championship game. The losing team will be dealt its second loss of the season, likely erasing its chances of making the four-team College Football Playoff.