COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Buckeye Nick Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting Bosa signed a five-year, $170 million extension with San Francisco. The extension includes $122.5 million guaranteed.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year earned his first All-Pro nod last season and a third Pro Bowl berth for his league-leading 18.5 sacks, 51 tackles, two forced fumbles and 58 quarterback pressures (third in the NFL). His remarkable 2022 campaign came two years after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

The No. 2 overall pick in 2019 has posted a combined 34 sacks over the past two seasons.

His new contract also gives him bragging rights over his brother Joey Bosa who signed a five-year, $135 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020.

Bosa and 49ers begin their season Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC4 at 8:20 p.m.