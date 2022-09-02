COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams after a unanimous vote of approval Friday by CFP’s highest-ranking governing body, according to multiple reports.

The 11-member Board of Managers, composed of a presidential representative from each FBS conference and Notre Dame, approved the measure after it failed this past spring when conference commissioners couldn’t unanimously agree on a format.

The first year for the 12-team playoff has not yet been determined, but the format is known:

The six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large bids.

The top four conference champions will receive 1st-round byes.

Higher seeds will host 1st-round games.

Quarter and semifinal matchups will be played in bowl games.

The title game will be played at a neutral site.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith has publicly supported a CFP expansion for awhile, but Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren was one of three commissioners (Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12) who voted against CFP expansion.

The CFP is in the final four years of a contract with ESPN that expires after the 2025 Playoff.

The inaugural CFP was held at the end of the 2014 season and was won by Ohio State, who defeated Oregon 42-20 in the championship game.