COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New Butler coach Thad Matta is turning to a pair of former Ohio State players to round out his coaching staff.

The Indianapolis Star reported Tuesday that Matta, a former Ohio State coach, has hired Greg Oden and Jon Diebler. Matta coached Oden during the 2006-07 season and Diebler from 2007 to ’11. Both players helped lead Ohio State to a Final 4 appearance.

Oden, 34, joined current Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann’s staff in September 2021 as a graduate assistant. He was the first overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft.

Diebler, 33, played professionally in Europe for seven seasons and retired from basketball following Carmen Crew’s loss last July in the TBT. Diebler still has the Big Ten record for made three-pointers (374).

Butler hired Matta on April 3. He has not coached in five years, ever since leaving the Buckeyes in 2017 due to health issues.