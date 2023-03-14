NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WCMH) — The New Orleans Saints have restructured the contract of receiver Michael Thomas, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter is reporting the former Buckeye agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million with a maximum value of $15 million

Thomas only played three games last season—the third year in a row he’s missed a majority of the season due to injury.

Thomas signed a five-year contract extension in 2019 worth approximately $100 million dollars. He had an NFL-record 149 receptions for a league leading 1,725 yards in 2019 but missed 40 of 50 regular season games since then because of leg injuries.