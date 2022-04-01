COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State true freshman Malaki Branham announced on Instagram he’s entering the NBA Draft but will maintain his college eligibility, according to ESPN.

Branham tells ESPN he will stay in the NBA Draft if he believes he’ll be drafted in the first round.

Branham was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year after averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Buckeyes. He also averaged 30 minutes a game.

The 18-year-old is ranked No. 16 in the ESPN 100 among NBA draft prospects, was also voted third-team all-conference.

Branham joins E.J. Liddell and Jamari Wheeler as the third Buckeye to declare for the NBA Draft. The Columbus-born Branham played high school basketball at powerhouse St. Vincent-St. Mary where he won a state championship his senior year and was named Mr. Basketball by the OHSAA.