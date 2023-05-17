COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time ever, Ohio State Buckeyes football players could be in a video game.

According to a report from ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, EA Sports will be allowing college football players to have their likeness featured in the upcoming return of the EA Sports College Football video game that is scheduled to release in the summer of 2024.

The report says players will receive compensation if they choose to allow EA Sports to have a body scan done for them and use their name for their virtual football avatar. In other sports video game titles like FIFA, NBA 2K, and MLB The Show, professional players receive a body scan to have their exact face, movements, celebrations, and more to create as close to a realistic experience as possible.

More than 120 FBS schools have expressed interest to be included in the game, according to the report. If Ohio State is among them, Buckeyes fans could be able to play the game with members of the 2024 roster.

The video game is set to make its anticipated return after no titles have been made in over a decade. After the release of NCAA Football 14, the NCAA announced it did not renew its license with EA Sports after legal disputes began piling up over creating avatars that mimicked college players without their consent.

While players’ name and exact likeness was not in the game, many felt the generic avatars created in the old games was too close to themselves, leading to lawsuits from players and conferences pulling trademark licenses. In previous titles, the only licensing would be for team logos and stadiums with every FBS school having its logos, uniforms, stadium, and traditions in the game.

If Ohio State and its players agree to full licensing, it will be the first time ever a Buckeyes football team would have everything in the video game from its starters and reserves to singing Carmen after a win.

EA Sports College Football is set to be released on the PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X consoles.