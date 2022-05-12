COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team will travel to the Bahamas for a preseason trip from August 4-9, according to Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

South Dakota and Appalachian State are also playing in the Bahamas in August.

The Buckeyes will be a vastly different team from last season with the departure of Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell to the NBA Draft. Chris Holtmann added a few key pieces through the transfer portal, including Sean McNeil from West Virginia, Tanner Holden from Wright State, and Isaac Likekele from Oklahoma State.

There are a few familiar faces returning to Columbus, most notably Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and Seth Towns.