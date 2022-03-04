COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball assistant coach Ryan Pedon has accepted the head coaching job at Illinois State.

Matt Norlander from CBS Sports first reported the story.

Pedon is in his fifth season in as an assistant coach at Ohio State after joining the staff in June 2017. The Columbus native returned home after spending two seasons as an assistant on Chris Holtmann’s staff at Butler.

In his first four years at Ohio State, Pedon helped the Buckeyes reach a record of 87-44 and qualify for the NCAA Tournament three times.

Before his time at Butler, Pedon spent two seasons at Illinois as an assistant to head coach and former Ohio State assistant John Groce.

Pedon also spent three seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Toledo and five seasons at Miami (Ohio).

Pedon played college basketball at Wooster where he was a three-year letter winner and helped the Fighting Scots to three NCAA Tournament appearances.