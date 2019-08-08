1  of  2
Report: Former Buckeye Nick Bosa to miss 49ers preseason with ankle injury

San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa at the team’s NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCMH) — Former Buckeye Nick Bosa will likely miss the NFL preseason after being diagnosed with an ankle injury.

49ers General Manager John Lynch told KNBR Bosa’s injury was a ‘significant ankle sprain.’

“We won’t see him in the preseason and we’ll go from there,” Lynch said. “We’ll get him right and he’ll be a great player for a long time in this league…We don’t feel he is injury prone… Yesterday he had a big human being fall on his leg while he was engaged with someone else.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Bosa will be out for four weeks and then reassessed before week 1 of the regular season.

The former Buckeye was selected second overall by the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft.

