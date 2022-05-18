NEW YORK (WCMH) — The New York Jets have reportedly signed former Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson to a four-year, fully guaranteed $20.55 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Wilson was drafted 10th overall by the Jets, one spot ahead of his former Buckeye teammate Chris Olave who was selected by the Saints. Olave was signed to a four-year, $19.27 million deal last week.

The Jets also drafted former Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert in the third round and Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner with the 5th overall pick.