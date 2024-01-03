COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the top college quarterbacks that has entered the transfer portal is reportedly going to visit Ohio State.

Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard is set to make an official visit, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Wednesday. The senior from Pennsylvania has one year left of eligibility after playing four seasons for the Wildcats.

Howard has made official visits to Southern California, which is moving to the Big Ten beginning next season, and the University of Miami while also being eligible to declare for the NFL draft. He went 12-5 as Kansas State’s starter and led them to the Big 12 title in 2022. In his 27 starts, Howard threw 48 touchdowns, ran for 19 and passed for nearly 6,000 yards.

Ohio State will have a new starting quarterback for the 2024 season after Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse. The Buckeyes went 11-2 in 2023, ending the season with losses to Michigan and in the Cotton Bowl to Missouri. The remaining quarterbacks on the roster are junior Devin Brown, sophomore Lincoln Kienholz and incoming freshman Air Noland.

Ohio State opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 against Akron.