Report: Big Ten medical committee meets, talks back to play protocol

Ohio State players take the field before the Fiesta Bowl NCAA College football game against Notre Dame, Friday, Jan. 1, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The return of college football in Columbus could be one step closer.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Big Ten’s medical subcommittee met Saturday to discuss new testing options to isolate and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Sources tell Yahoo Sports that league officials will present a return to play plan consisting of medical, scheduling, and television, to the Big Ten presidents and chancellors on Sunday. A vote of those presidents could happen as soon as after the meeting but isn’t guaranteed.

A vote of school presidents could happen in the next couple of day, according to the Yahoo report.

It’s presumptuous to say whether that subcommittee’s finding would then lead to a new vote of Big Ten presidents.

On College Gameday Saturday morning, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said OSU will always defer to medical experts, and then continued saying people with the same goals and values as the Big Ten have somehow found a safe way to play this weekend.

Day also again advocated for a sooner start date than the current January date.