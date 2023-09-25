COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In an electrifying showdown, No. 6 Ohio State emerged victorious over No. 9 Notre Dame with a nail-biting 17-14 win on Saturday night.

The game, which featured a game-winning touchdown in the closing seconds, left fans at the edge of their seats and, in the process, made history for NBC Sports, according to the network.

NBC Sports witnessed its largest regular-season college football audience in 30 years, as fans from across the nation tuned in to witness this epic clash. With an average of 10.5 million viewers across multiple platforms, this contest between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish now stands as the second-most-watched regular-season college football game in NBC Sports’ history.

The only game to surpass this remarkable viewership was the legendary “Game of the Century” back on Nov. 13, 1993, when then-No. 2 Notre Dame defeated No. 1 Florida State with 22 million viewers in tow.

The statistics and viewership highlights from the Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup is nothing short of extraordinary:

Online streaming record: Saturday night’s live stream via Peacock and NBC Sports Digital platforms garnered an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of a staggering 605,000 viewers. This marks a historic achievement for NBC Sports as it becomes the most-streamed college football simulcast in the network’s history.

Peak viewership during the thrilling finish: As the Buckeyes orchestrated their game-winning drive that culminated in a one-yard run with just one second left, viewership for Ohio State-Notre Dame peaked at an astonishing 14 million. This incredible surge in viewership showcases the intensity and drama of this college football showdown.

Primetime excellence: Excluding the Labor Day holiday weekend, this Saturday night clash stands as the most-watched primetime regular-season college football game on any network since 2018. The allure of Ohio State vs. Notre Dame drew fans away from their weekend activities, solidifying its status as a must-watch event.

National household rating: Ohio State-Notre Dame, which aired from 7:37 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, registered an impressive national NBC-TV household rating of 5.1/16. This underscores the widespread appeal of the game and cements it as a historic moment in college football broadcasting.

The fervor and enthusiasm surrounding this Ohio State victory over Notre Dame went beyond the boundaries of Ohio and Indiana, captivating audiences across the United States.

The fervor and enthusiasm surrounding this Ohio State victory over Notre Dame went beyond the boundaries of Ohio and Indiana, captivating audiences across the United States.

Viewership figures are based upon live + same day data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

TOP METERED MARKETS FOR OHIO STATE-NOTRE DAME (based on 44 markets available):

1. Columbus, OH 29.9/65 2. Cleveland 21.1/54 3. Cincinnati 12.8/33 4. Indianapolis 11.6/33 5. Detroit 11.0/32 6. Chicago 7.0/24 7. West Palm Beach 6.6/19 8. Tampa 6.2/19 T9. Nashville 6.1/18 T9. Norfolk 6.1/17