Preview: Purdue versus Ohio State

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes have won 4 of their last 5 games and look to keep that success going against Purdue on Saturday afternoon.



Ohio State beat Rutgers 72-66 Wednesday and led by as many as 20 points in the second half. The Scarlet Knights cut Ohio State’s lead to three points with less than 30 seconds left in the game but the Buckeyes knocked down key free throws to secure the win.



OSU shot lights out in the first half draining seven three-pointers while dropping 45 points, the first time the Buckeyes scored at least 40 in the first half since beating Penn State on December 7th.



Ohio State will need another strong start against a Purdue team that has won three of its last four games. Much like the Buckeyes, the Boilermakers have had an up and down season with double-digit wins over Wisconsin, Michigan State and Iowa but also lost three out of four games from January 18th to January 28th.



Both the Buckeyes and Boilermakers rank toward the top of the Big Ten in scoring defense by only allowing 61.8 points a game. The game could very well be decided on how well Ohio State shoots from behind the arc. OSU is first in the conference in three-point field goal percentage (38 percent) while Purdue ranks second in the Big Ten in three-point field goal percentage defense (29.8 percent).



Tip-off is set for 12:00 at the Value City Arena.