Preview: #23 Illinois versus #19 Ohio State

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes play No. 23 Illinois on senior day with a chance to win its fourth straight game and sixth against a team ranked in the AP Top 25.

The Buckeyes are coming off a dominating 77-63 win over No. 25 Michigan in a game in which OSU made 11 three pointers including five from Duane Washington Jr. OSU had four different players score at least 14 points in the win.

The Fighting Illini, along with No. 16 Michigan State, are the only Big Ten teams to have a winning record on the road. The Buckeyes are 15-2 at home with their last home loss coming to Minnesota on January 23rd. Illinois has an outside shot to win the Big Ten regular season title as it sits half a game back from the Spartans, No. 24 Wisconsin and No. 9 Maryland. In order to win the conference, Illinois needs to win its last two regular season games and have both Michigan State and Maryland lose their last regular season games on Sunday.

Ohio State has the second-best scoring defense in the Big Ten and 15th best in the country allowing just 62.3 points a game. On the other side of the coin, Illinois averages 72.3 points a game. Ohio State still leads the conference in three-point field goal percentage at 37.8 percent and the Bucks are also number one in rebounding defense just ahead of the Illini who rank first in offensive rebounds. But the Buckeyes may struggle getting boards against Illinois with junior forward Kyle Young doubtful for the game as he continues to deal with a sprained ankle.

Thursday’s game will also feature a special ceremony for members of the 1960 National Championship team, the first and only men’s basketball champions at Ohio State.

Tonight we honor the 1960 National Champion Buckeyes 🏆 #OurFamilyOurProgram pic.twitter.com/E2CAyN42Lf — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 5, 2020

Tip off is set for 7:00 with the ceremony taking place at halftime.