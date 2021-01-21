Pittsburgh Steelers sign former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Thursday that they have signed former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins to a contract.

Haskins was released by the Washington Football Team on Dec. 28 after two turbulent seasons, including a 1-5 record as the starter in 2020. He was fined for partying without a mask during the season and let go after committing three turnovers in his final game.

#HereWeGo

3 in the Bible stands for restoration and eternal life. Let’s work 🙏 pic.twitter.com/x4ywPubhu1 — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) January 21, 2021

“I thank the team & fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for,” Haskins said in a social media post after being released by Washington. “I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of an NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience.”

Haskins, who grew up in Potomac, Maryland, was drafted 15th overall at the 2019 NFL draft. He has completed 267 of 444 pass attempts for 2,804 yards with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in two seasons with Washington.

At Ohio State, Haskins finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 2018. He finished his college career completing 413 of 590 passes for 5,396 yards, 54 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Steelers’ longtime starting quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, has yet to announce whether he will retire or return for another season. Their roster also includes quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Joshua Dobbs.