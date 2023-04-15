COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington North running back Sam Williams-Dixon committed to Ohio State on Saturday just hours after the Buckeyes’ spring game.

Williams-Dixon transferred from West Holmes High School in Millersburg to Pickerington North for his senior year. He’s the No. 28 player in Ohio for the class of 2024, per 24/7 Sports.

This is the second player to commit to Ohio State on Saturday joining four-star tight end Max LeBlanc.

Williams-Dixon chose the Buckeyes over Tennessee, Penn State and Wisconsin. This gives Ohio State 11 hard commits for 2024 and the Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in recruiting for that class.