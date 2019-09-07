PHOTOS: OSU vs. Cincinnati

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Ohio State University Marching Band put on another spectacular halftime show, matching the play on the field when the Buckeyes took a 28-0 lead into the locker room Saturday.

The Best Damn Band In The Land performed hits "Money, Money, Money" by the O'Jays, John Legend's "All of Me" and "Love Rollercoaster" by the Ohio Players with marching formations to match (check out their "All of Me" formation!).