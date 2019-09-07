Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Back to School
U.S. & World
Heartbreak in Dayton
The Spectrum
Your Local Election HQ
The Fighting 126
Politics
Live Newscasts
Apps
Top Stories
Otterbein football team honors player killed in crash
Top Stories
Woman reports being raped at Ohio University Friday
Washington man could face jail time for burning hornets’ nest
Police: Pa. couple spent $120K accidentally deposited into their bank account
Some sun, seasonably cool temperatures this weekend
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Webcams
Weather Photos
Apps
Top Stories
Some sun, seasonably cool temperatures this weekend
Top Stories
Mild start to the weekend
Top Stories
Good football weather this weekend
Chilly and clear start to the morning
Very cool night ahead, another cool front coming
Hurricane Dorian races northeast away from the coast after delivering heavy rain, high winds
Live
Traffic
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Football Friday Nite
Outsmart Smalley
The Big Game
Blue Jackets
NFL
MLB
NBA
MLS
Top Stories
PHOTOS: OSU vs. Cincinnati
Top Stories
Lifelong Buckeye fan cheers on Bearcat grandson in The ‘Shoe
WATCH: TBDBITL wows crowd at halftime show
Carnival ship carrying Bahamas evacuees arrives in Florida
University of Tennessee selling T-shirt with Florida boy’s original, homemade design
Local 4 You
Stuff the Backpack 2019
Clear the Shelters
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Puppy with a Purpose
Shred It Day
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
This Week’s Circulars
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
MeTV
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Explore the BIA Fall Tour of Homes Featuring a Range of Price and Styles for Everyone
Top Stories
New Ownership and New Ideas for Bexley Restaurant
Amazon Treasure Truck in Columbus
Local Woman’s Weight Loss Success Story
Enjoy the Fall Dispatch Home & Garden Show This Weekend
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: OSU vs. Cincinnati
Buckeyes
by:
Laura Schirmer
Posted:
Sep 7, 2019 / 05:22 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 7, 2019 / 05:22 PM EDT
Interactive Radar
STORY TOOLS
Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps
Trending on NBC4i.com
WATCH: TBDBITL wows crowd at halftime show
School administrator gets on student’s level
Former 10TV Chief Meteorologist Mike Davis child porn case: Here’s what we know about the judge, Davis’ attorney
Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida
10TV fires Chief Meteorologist Mike Davis after child porn charge
Today's Central OH Forecast
Some sun, seasonably cool temperatures this weekend
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Play Outsmart Smalley: 2019 NFL Pick’em Challenge
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa